How to recycle your Christmas tree in Aberdeen

People in Aberdeen are being reminded to recycle their Christmas trees.

Residents can recycle their real Christmas trees by taking them to the nearest waste and recycling centre.

For those with wheelie bins, the council will collect the trees on the usual brown bin collection day between Monday and January 18.

The authority has asked the public to put them in the bin and close the lid.

Households using communal bins are asked to leave the trees beside it and ensure the bin is accessible for the collection crews.

The trees will be collected between Thursday and Monday for those living on or south of Beach Boulevard, Justice Street, Castlegate, Union Street, Albyn Place, Queen’s Road and Skene Road.

For people living north of these streets, the trees will be collected between January 8 and January 12. These may be collected at different times.