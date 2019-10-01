How to get free tickets for Aberdeen Art Gallery’s opening weekend

Free tickets for Aberdeen Art Gallery’s opening weekend are available from today.

Anticipation is building ahead of the launch of the redeveloped venue which has been closed since 2015.

Doors open to the public on Saturday November 2, and bookings will be in operation to manage demand over the first two days to ensure the best experience for visitors.

Seven timed slots will be available on the opening day and a further seven on Sunday November 3, with tickets available from 10am today.

The long-awaited revamp has dramatically increased the display space for the gallery’s collection, with the number increasing from 11 to 19, with a further three galleries presenting a programme of regularly changing special exhibitions.

Christine Rew, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums manager, said: “We’re excited to get even more of Aberdeen’s amazingly rich and varied collection out on public display and to present it in a fresh and engaging way.

“Hoskins Architects and our exhibition designers Studioarc have done a superb job, working with us to ensure that visitors will experience the city’s treasures at their very best, against the stunning backdrop of the beautiful art gallery building.”

The number of items from the permanent collection on display has increased from 370 in 2015 to 1,080 in 2019.

The galleries explore a number of themes with one focusing on the First World War and another exploring the royal love affair with Balmoral and the Scottish Highlands.

Another focuses on art deco and ceramics inspired by the designs of the 1920s and 30s.

Tickets are available at aagm.co.uk/opening

Anyone who is requiring support to reserve tickets can access that through the city’s libraries or at the Maritime Museum’s information desk.