How to get free tickets for Aberdeen Art Gallery’s opening weekend

Free tickets for Aberdeen Art Gallery’s opening weekend will be available from tomorrow, as the countdown to launch day continues.

Doors open to the public on Saturday, November 2, and advance bookings will be in operation to manage demand over the first two days.

Seven timed slots will be available on the opening day and a further seven on Sunday, November 3.

Tickets will be available from 10am tomorrow at www.aagm.co.uk/opening

Anyone requiring support to reserve tickets can access that through the city’s libraries or at the Maritime Museum’s information desk.