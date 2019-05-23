How the Gothenburg Greats inspired north-east film director Jon Baird to dream big

A north-east director who is about to embark on a nostalgia-filled journey back to his roots hopes he’ll inspire the next generation to achieve their dreams.

Film-maker Jon S Baird, who directed the acclaimed Stan & Ollie earlier this year, will be visiting three places he says have helped define his character.

Tomorrow night he’ll be taking part in Aberdeen University’s May Fest, with a Q&A event with Professor Alan Marcus, and next week he will meet pupils from his two old schools – Meethill Primary and Peterhead Academy.

Jon, who now works in London but attended Aberdeen University in the mid-90s, said he was looking forward to his trip home.

He added: “I did a combined master of arts – politics, international relations and marketing – none of which I’ve used, although I’m quite interested in politics.

“I really enjoyed my time at university because I was close to family and friends and I got to watch Aberdeen FC really closely for those three seasons.

“I was a very average student, so it’s quite funny to be invited back there and for them to be listening to my ‘words of wisdom’. It’s ironic, but very nice.”

Jon said he was particularly looking forward to speaking to the youngsters at Meethill Primary and Peterhead Academy.

He said: “It’ll be a very emotional trip because the university and schools have helped define my character at different stages of my life. I’m just keen to give people encouragement and see how the old places are looking and get nostalgic.”

Aberdeen FC fanatic Jon, who went to Gothenburg with his dad in 1983 and saw Alex Ferguson’s legendary side clinch the European Cup Winners’ Cup, thinks his favourite team’s achievements have also played a part in his success.

He said: “From about 1980 to 1987 or ’88, especially when Ferguson was there, you never, ever thought they were going to draw, never mind lose. Every Wednesday and Saturday I’d travel through from Peterhead with my dad and back then even a draw was kind of disappointing.

“It was a special time for the north-east – the oil industry was booming, the fishing industry was booming and the football team was doing so well – it gave you so much confidence as an individual and subconsciously some of that has rubbed off.”

Jon added: “In my office I’ve got a picture from Gothenburg of the team up on my wall. All of that has given me confidence and belief. Okay, we’re from a little corner in the north-east of Scotland, but why should that stop us?”