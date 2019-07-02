How social media reacted to the first episode of Trawlermen: Celebs at Sea

A new Channel 5 series featuring a north-east fishing vessel has been praised by viewers on social media.

Fans of the Trawlermen: Celebs at Sea flooded Twitter with positive feedback – with Boyzone star Shane Lynch receiving special praise.

The two-part, two-hour long series features Macduff-based Genesis, and features Anthony Worrall-Thompson and Ben Cohen alongside the Irish singer.

Here’s a selection of some of the best Tweets about last night’s episode.

The majority of viewers praised the show, despite it’s unusual combination

I was a bit cynical about the idea of the channel 5 programme Trawlermen: Celebs at Sea but showed how tough it is out there. Brought back a lot of memories of my own time deep sea fishing. Part 2 should be worth a look. — Peter Ritchie (@PRitchieAuthor) July 1, 2019

Brilliant show lads! It’s about time mainstream tv showed how dangerous it is to put fish on our tables! #celebsatsea #Trawlermen — Steve (@stevedee1_steve) July 1, 2019

Superb programme, educational in so many ways #Trawlermen #celebsatsea — Lady Soo 😎🐿 (@herdwick_gal) July 1, 2019

Well that was a good watch. #Trawlermen — PJ (@pfoxworld) July 1, 2019

I’d wholly recommend #trawlermencelebsatsea on channel5. The drama and the commitment of the trawlermen is awe inspiring – celebs, aside from Boyzone’s Shane, less inspiring. But still worth a watch. — Helen Boyle (@InklingPress) July 1, 2019

The next time you eat fish, you need to have really good think and respect what it took to get it from ocean to plate. #Trawlermen — Ian Stewart …..🐾🐾 (@1an_5tewart) July 1, 2019

Hats off to those who do this I couldn't thats for sure! #trawlermen — Tom (@Forest2026) July 1, 2019

Definitely the hardest job in the world, respect to all trawlermen 👍👍👍 — RastaMouse (@RastaMou53) July 1, 2019

Well this is a celebrity reality tv show mashup I never saw coming & yet feel I may now need in my life #celebritytrawlermen on channel5. My mum & I used to love #trawlermen – the hard graft, the battle wth nature & the unintelligible accents. — Helen Boyle (@InklingPress) July 1, 2019

trawlermen is ridiculously good TV — mitcheyyyyyyy (@mitchey31) July 1, 2019

And there was a lot of love for the celebs, especially Shane Lynch

#Trawlermen @antonyworrallt seems to have found the heart of Captain Alan through his stomach #Celebsatsea — ☘️ 💖 (@Loves_Pink_Gin) July 1, 2019

@AccidentalP Idea for a series: Trawlermen At Sea; Anthony Worrall Thompson, Ben Cohen and Shane Lynch join the crew of an ocean trawler. AWT gives up and dices vegetables instead. — Ralph Lubkowski (@HmpStaffordGov) July 1, 2019

Enjoying watching Trawlermen celebs at sea on catchup.. you just KNOW @shanelynchlife will work hard..and give it a damn good go.. scary though when that dreaded word gets used alot (DEATH 😲😦)..YIKES.. it takes guts. And not the fish kind LOL 😆 GO BOY #trawlermencelebsatsea — ╪ 💕JO-JO 💕╪ (@GBThaTTer72) July 1, 2019

@shanelynchlife just watched you on trawlermen. Respect. 👍 Top bloke. — Phil Daley (@phild1970) July 1, 2019

Well Shane has a job for him if he ever feels like giving up the singing He's really got a great hard grafting attitude, one of those lads that just gives 100% and willing to learn#trawlermen #celebsatsea #trawlermencelebsatsea — ChazBono (@ChazBono10) July 1, 2019

@shanelynchlife getting well stuck in gutting the monk 🤣 that boys loving life at sea 🤣 #trawlermen — Matthew watt (@mattycruise) July 1, 2019

SHANE LYNCH'S AGENT: Hey Shane I've got something for you

SHANE: Is it Boyzone reunion?

SLA: No

SHANE: Is it a soap job?

SLA: No

SHANE: Presenting The One Show?

SLA: No. It's Trawlermen: Celebs at Sea. You'll be on a trawler in the North Sea with some other dead weights

SHANE:👍 — Caroline Warhurst (@CJ_Warhurst) July 2, 2019

Amazed that no matter what challenge @shanelynchlife is set to do in life, he always excells at it! Go Shane, Go! xx @MRSSHEENALYNCH #trawlermen — reet_petite (@reet_petite) July 1, 2019

Loving @shanelynchlife on #Trawlermen he’s a real jack of all trades! He can apply himself to anything! — Michelle Murphy (@MichelleMurph82) July 1, 2019

However, others found the show a massive turn off

#Trawlermen #CelebsAtSea fish gutting reminding me why I'm vegetarian. 🤢 (That's not to diminish the bravery required to do the job. I'm just squeamish). — Gail E Bishop (@gailebishop) July 1, 2019

Well I'm allergic to fish so never once eaten it. I guess I would be as much use as a Chocolate teapot on that fishing boat lol #Trawlermen #Celebsatsea — ☘️ 💖 (@Loves_Pink_Gin) July 1, 2019

NEVER eating fish Ever again!#Trawlermen:CelebsAtSea — Venetia Deane (@VenetiaDeane) July 1, 2019