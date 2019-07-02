Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 Show Links
News / Local

How social media reacted to the first episode of Trawlerman: Celebs at Sea

by Lauren Jack
02/07/2019, 1:05 pm Updated: 02/07/2019, 1:06 pm
A new Channel 5 series featuring a north-east fishing vessel has been praised by viewers on social media.

Fans of the show flooded Twitter with positive feedback – with Boyzone star Shane Lynch receiving special praise.

Video: Celebrities take to the sea in north-east trawler for new reality TV show

The two-part, two-hour long series features Macduff-based Genesis, and features Anthony Worrall-Thompson and Ben Cohen alongside the Irish singer.

Here’s a selection of some of the best Tweets about last night’s episode.

The majority of viewers praised the show, despite it’s unusual combination

And there was a lot of love for the celebs, especially Shane Lynch

However, others found the show a massive turn off

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

