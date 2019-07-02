How social media reacted to the first episode of Trawlerman: Celebs at Sea

A new Channel 5 series featuring a north-east fishing vessel has been praised by viewers on social media.
Fans of the show flooded Twitter with positive feedback – with Boyzone star Shane Lynch receiving special praise.
Video: Celebrities take to the sea in north-east trawler for new reality TV show
The two-part, two-hour long series features Macduff-based Genesis, and features Anthony Worrall-Thompson and Ben Cohen alongside the Irish singer.
Here’s a selection of some of the best Tweets about last night’s episode.
The majority of viewers praised the show, despite it’s unusual combination
I was a bit cynical about the idea of the channel 5 programme Trawlermen: Celebs at Sea but showed how tough it is out there. Brought back a lot of memories of my own time deep sea fishing. Part 2 should be worth a look.
— Peter Ritchie (@PRitchieAuthor) July 1, 2019
Brilliant show lads! It’s about time mainstream tv showed how dangerous it is to put fish on our tables! #celebsatsea #Trawlermen
— Steve (@stevedee1_steve) July 1, 2019
Superb programme, educational in so many ways #Trawlermen #celebsatsea
— Lady Soo 😎🐿 (@herdwick_gal) July 1, 2019
Well that was a good watch. #Trawlermen
— PJ (@pfoxworld) July 1, 2019
I’d wholly recommend #trawlermencelebsatsea on channel5. The drama and the commitment of the trawlermen is awe inspiring – celebs, aside from Boyzone’s Shane, less inspiring. But still worth a watch.
— Helen Boyle (@InklingPress) July 1, 2019
The next time you eat fish, you need to have really good think and respect what it took to get it from ocean to plate. #Trawlermen
— Ian Stewart …..🐾🐾 (@1an_5tewart) July 1, 2019
That's one hardy job #Trawlermen
— Dave (@mcfcnorthstand3) July 1, 2019
Hats off to those who do this I couldn't thats for sure! #trawlermen
— Tom (@Forest2026) July 1, 2019
Definitely the hardest job in the world, respect to all trawlermen 👍👍👍
— RastaMouse (@RastaMou53) July 1, 2019
Well this is a celebrity reality tv show mashup I never saw coming & yet feel I may now need in my life #celebritytrawlermen on channel5. My mum & I used to love #trawlermen – the hard graft, the battle wth nature & the unintelligible accents.
— Helen Boyle (@InklingPress) July 1, 2019
trawlermen is ridiculously good TV
— mitcheyyyyyyy (@mitchey31) July 1, 2019
And there was a lot of love for the celebs, especially Shane Lynch
#Trawlermen @antonyworrallt seems to have found the heart of Captain Alan through his stomach #Celebsatsea
— ☘️ 💖 (@Loves_Pink_Gin) July 1, 2019
@AccidentalP Idea for a series: Trawlermen At Sea; Anthony Worrall Thompson, Ben Cohen and Shane Lynch join the crew of an ocean trawler. AWT gives up and dices vegetables instead.
— Ralph Lubkowski (@HmpStaffordGov) July 1, 2019
Enjoying watching Trawlermen celebs at sea on catchup.. you just KNOW @shanelynchlife will work hard..and give it a damn good go.. scary though when that dreaded word gets used alot (DEATH 😲😦)..YIKES.. it takes guts. And not the fish kind LOL 😆 GO BOY #trawlermencelebsatsea
— ╪ 💕JO-JO 💕╪ (@GBThaTTer72) July 1, 2019
@shanelynchlife just watched you on trawlermen. Respect. 👍 Top bloke.
— Phil Daley (@phild1970) July 1, 2019
Well Shane has a job for him if he ever feels like giving up the singing
He's really got a great hard grafting attitude, one of those lads that just gives 100% and willing to learn#trawlermen #celebsatsea #trawlermencelebsatsea
— ChazBono (@ChazBono10) July 1, 2019
Brave as well as handsome. I love this man. @shanelynchlife #Trawlermen
— Anna-Marie (@PinkChampayne) July 1, 2019
@shanelynchlife getting well stuck in gutting the monk 🤣 that boys loving life at sea 🤣 #trawlermen
— Matthew watt (@mattycruise) July 1, 2019
SHANE LYNCH'S AGENT: Hey Shane I've got something for you
SHANE: Is it Boyzone reunion?
SLA: No
SHANE: Is it a soap job?
SLA: No
SHANE: Presenting The One Show?
SLA: No. It's Trawlermen: Celebs at Sea. You'll be on a trawler in the North Sea with some other dead weights
SHANE:👍
— Caroline Warhurst (@CJ_Warhurst) July 2, 2019
Amazed that no matter what challenge @shanelynchlife is set to do in life, he always excells at it! Go Shane, Go! xx @MRSSHEENALYNCH #trawlermen
— reet_petite (@reet_petite) July 1, 2019
Loving @shanelynchlife on #Trawlermen he’s a real jack of all trades! He can apply himself to anything!
— Michelle Murphy (@MichelleMurph82) July 1, 2019
However, others found the show a massive turn off
#Trawlermen #CelebsAtSea fish gutting reminding me why I'm vegetarian. 🤢
(That's not to diminish the bravery required to do the job. I'm just squeamish).
— Gail E Bishop (@gailebishop) July 1, 2019
Well I'm allergic to fish so never once eaten it. I guess I would be as much use as a Chocolate teapot on that fishing boat lol #Trawlermen #Celebsatsea
— ☘️ 💖 (@Loves_Pink_Gin) July 1, 2019
NEVER eating fish Ever again!#Trawlermen:CelebsAtSea
— Venetia Deane (@VenetiaDeane) July 1, 2019
Watching Trawlermen #celebsatsea I’m only watching on tv and I’m feeling #seasick 🤢🤢
— CLAIREBEAR (@FISHBITE1234) July 1, 2019
Who blocked the toilet 🤔https://t.co/Zpe8ikhnFw
— Dave (@mcfcnorthstand3) July 1, 2019
Nobody owning up to blocking the loo #Trawlermen #Celebsatsea
— ☘️ 💖 (@Loves_Pink_Gin) July 1, 2019