How north-east residents can still raise cash for charities with Kiltwalk

The organisers of the Kiltwalk are urging people to help their favourite charities before a fundraising deadline set for next month.

While the Aberdeen walking event has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kiltwalk backer Sir Tom Hunter has pledged to continue his support, with a generous 50% top-up.

The charity is encouraging all Kiltwalkers to continue approaching their contacts and raise as much as they can for their chosen causes before the May 5 deadline.

All funds will be deployed to each charity within 24-48 hours of this deadline to ensure they get the vital support they need.

Despite lockdown, people are still pushing forward with their Kiltwalk spirit and raising money from the comfort of their own home.

Fundraisers have already taken on 60-second challenges in their back gardens and set up online crowdfunders for charities close to their hearts.

The spread of Covid-19 has affected charities throughout the country.

Without funding to keep them going, this challenging period could be devastating for a number of non-profits in the north-east and is expected to have an impact on the people and causes they work tirelessly to support.

A spokeswoman for Kiltwalk said: “Many charities in the north-east have lost all their fundraising streams as Scotland and the rest of the world is in the grip of an unprecedented period of disruption reacting to the Covid-19 virus.

“Our charities provide vital support to our communities and right now many are having to close their doors due to their funding drying up.”

She added: “Although the Aberdeen Kiltwalk event had to be postponed, the Kiltwalk and Sir Tom Hunter are working behind the scenes to keep the fundraising going.

“Those who were intending on signing up for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk, please still register and get your fundraising going to help the charities. The event will be back as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The fundraising deadline has been brought forward to Tuesday May 5 so those charities in most need will receive their funds now at a time when they need it most.

“The Kiltwalk’s promise is to get all fundraising, plus the 50% top-up from Sir Tom, to charities within 24-48 hours of the May 5 deadline.”

To register for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk and support a charity of your choosing visit https://www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/events/aberdeen

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day