How north-east customers can support the Scottish fishing industry as it battles Brexit red tape by buying local

As the Scottish fishing industry continues to battle to get its produce to EU markets, we highlight who will deliver fresh seafood to your door.

There’s no denying Scotland’s fishing and shellfish industries are facing challenges like never before as a result of the Brexit border delays which have been affecting routes to market since before the deal was officially signed off at the tail end of 2020.

And with so many firms struggling to sell their produce in the EU, it is down to the Scottish public to back the industry as much as they can by considering to purchase their seafood from local suppliers.

Be that directly from fish merchants, online independent stores, your local fish van or even via a Scottish seafood subscription box, there are numerous ways people can get behind the industry and ensure the quality produce the fisherman have spent weeks catching doesn’t go to waste.

So what better way to help them than by filling your belly, and your family’s bellies, with high-quality produce that has been landed at harbours and on your plate within days.

Below we have outlined some of the seafood firms across the north sending delicious produce across the UK and also delivering locally.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Amity Fish Company – Peterhead, Aberdeenshire

Priding itself on quality control from shore to door, the team at Amity Fish Company is led by renowned fisherman Jimmy Buchan and ensures those living across the UK can get excellent Scottish produce delivered to their doors in record time.

Offering a wide range of products including their own range of scampi as well as haddock, kippers and Queenie scallops, customers can enjoy discounts on the catch of the day and can browse everything from fresh produce to frozen goods.

There are also ready-to-eat dishes including Cullen skink and fish cakes on offer to purchase, as well as their homemade condiments including tartare sauce.

For more information and to browse the full range click here.

Good morning!After another week of changes in restrictions we want to let you know:🐟 We are still open🐟 You can… Posted by Amity Fish Company on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Downies of Whitehills – Banff, Aberdeenshire

Selecting only the best catch from local fish markets, the team at Downies of Whitehills boasts more than 100 years’ experience in fish processing. A family-run firm, the produce is sold in the fish shop and all of the smoked fish has been smoked on their site.

Offering ready-to-eat items like the Downies Cullen skink and smoked haddock pies, there’s something for everyone to try out.

Click here for a full list of products and to order. You can pick up your order from the store at Low Shore, Whitehills, or have it delivered for a small fee across the UK.

Fishbox – Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire

Running an online subscription-based model, Fishbox sources sustainable seafood and sends it out to customers throughout the UK for free. Offering boxes from £30 upwards, Fishbox is a great way to get the seafood you love most delivered to your door and gives you the option to pick out your favourites so the team can ensure you receive products they know you will enjoy.

All of the fish comes filleted, de-boned and vacuum packed and arrives at your door within 48 hours of being landed.

For more on Fishbox, click here.

Granite City Fish – Aberdeen

Established for more than 57 years, this family-run firm offers up a wide variety of fresh, smoked and exotic fish. Not only does Granite City Fish offer home deliveries six days a week, when restrictions allow customers can also pop into the premises on Poynernook Road to browse the selection, too.

The firm is no stranger to farmers’ markets and is usually found at various locations across the north-east most weekends.

To place an order for delivery call 01224 587065.

Arbroath

M&M Spink

Suppliers of the famous Arbroath smokies, M&M Spink deliver fresh Scottish seafood to Arbroath, Montrose, Dundee, Perth to name a few, and also deliver across the UK.

Offering up everything from crab to crayfish tails, to cod, peppered mackerel, kippers, herring Arbroath smokies and more, customers can get a real flavour of the sea delivered straight to their door.

To find out more about pricing and delivery contact the business on 01241 875287.

RR Spink & Sons

Masters of smoked fish products, RR Spink & Sons uses the best sustainable Scottish fish to create its in-demand products. Cold and hot smoked, the fish is smoked with the firm’s favourite woods and features trout and salmon products.

While the company does not deliver straight to your door, you will find their products in Sainsbury’s and The House of Bruar in Pitlochry.

When it comes to warming winter dishes, it’s hard to beat a classic fish pie. Simple ingredients, easy to prepare, and absolutely delicious. The perfect comfort food. Posted by RR. Spink on Friday, November 24, 2017

Arbroath Fresh Fish

Arbroath Fresh Fish offers delivery of its fresh fish and shellfish across the UK within one or two working days.

As well as sending produce across the country, the business also shares recipes for customers to try out, putting their cooking skills to the test when working with quality Scottish produce.

There’s ready-to-eat dishes and a children’s menu to pick items from, too.

Please be aware of travel restrictions and do not travel to venues outwith your restriction boundary.