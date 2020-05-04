How Julie Andrews graced the stage at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

She is the star who climbed every mountain to the Sound of Music and played the world’s most famous nanny in Mary Poppins.

Yet, long before Dame Julie Andrews was taking the starring role in some of Hollywood’s most unforgettable films, she was introduced to the world, in the company of her parents, at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre during the Second World War.

The historic venue, which opened its doors in 1872 as the prelude to becoming one of Scotland’s leading arts arenas in the golden age of the music hall, had already been graced by the likes of comedy stars such as Stan Laurel and Charlie Chaplin, the latter of whom made an emotional return to the Granite City 50 years ago.

But even if they provided plenty of slapstick on their way to becoming Hollywood legends, it was the eight-year-old Andrews who demonstrated with remarkable poise in 1943 that a spoonful of sugar definitely helps the medicine go down.

In advance of the wartime concert in Aberdeen, the north-east public was offered the chance to enjoy the resonant tenor voice of “Ted Andrews and (piano-playing wife) Barbara – and introducing eight-year-old Julie”.

This was in the days before the international success attained by the English singer and actress, who subsequently rose to prominence in Broadway musicals such as My Fair Lady and Camelot, and starred in the premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s written-for-television work, Cinderella, which was watched by an audience of more than 100 million viewers.

But she made an instant impression on her Aberdeen audience, including a young Jack Webster, the former Press and Journal writer, who was entranced by the crystal-clear quality of her voice when the youngster eventually took to the stage.

He wrote: “I was very fortunate to witness the very beginning of Julie Andrews.

“She was destined to become one of the great musical comedy stars of all time, including being the leading lady in Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and so much else.

“She sang like a lark in Aberdeen that night and the audience was enthralled.

“And her mother played to the same high standard.

“You could tell she was going to go on to achieve great things.

“There was something special about her, even though she was still at primary school.”

The Tivoli might have fallen on hard times by the 1960s, but it enjoyed a reputation as one of the country’s most stylish concert halls with more stars than a planetarium.

The theatre was originally launched as Her Majesty’s Opera House by a group of Aberdeen businessmen, who wanted to bring culture to the city.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In 1865 or 1866, they decided to buy the piece of land on Guild Street and employed one of the world’s leading theatre architects, Charles Phipps, to construct an auditorium.

In 1872, the venue opened with a play called The Lady of Lyons and it flourished from then until 1906 as Her Majesty’s Opera House.

However, after being closed while it underwent a substantial refurbishment, the new premises were unveiled in 1910 as the Tivoli Theatre of Varieties.

And that was the beginning of a golden period, one where the public eagerly responded to a growing number of high-profile acts, who embarked on the journey north to Aberdeen.

North-east businessman Brian Hendry has been instrumental in resurrecting and transforming the Tivoli for the 21st century.

And he is steeped in the history and heritage of the cherished property on Guild Street.

He said: “The Tivoli blossomed from 1910 until 1966, closing only on Sundays.

“It often had two or three shows a day and, in its heyday, the seating capacity was 1,750.

“Today, with new safety regulations in place, the theatre now seats 530.

“There is the connection with such famous performers as Charlie Chaplin, Stan Laurel, Julie Andrews and W C Fields.

“But the biggest box-office draw at the Tivoli was Robert Wilson.

“He was a famous Scottish singer – the Rod Stewart of his day. And he came here at a time when there was no television, and most people only heard him performing on the radio.

“When people learned that he was to be playing the Tivoli Theatre, they queued down Guild Street onto Bridge Street to see him perform.

“Robert Wilson sang to 1,750 people, twice a day, six days a week!

“The worst time in its history was when it closed down back in 1966.

“It then opened briefly as a bingo hall, but fell into disrepair from 1998 until 2009.

“Then it was abandoned and, for a while, it was listed as critical on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland.

“However, the Tivoli Theatre Company Ltd was formed and bought it in 2009.

“Since then, a great deal of work has been undertaken to restore it back to its former glory.”