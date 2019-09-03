How everyday Aberdonians prepared for World War Two

Little over two decades on from the conclusion of “the war to end all wars”, Great Britain was once again galvanising itself for conflict.

The blitz was still a year away, but the impact of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s grave announcement from Number 10 that the nation was at war with Germany was immediate – even in Aberdeen.

Scores of dancing classes, societies and even lessons in the city’s schools were cancelled “until further notice”.

While patrons of Westburn bowling and tennis clubs were warned their pavilions were “required at once for air raid precaution (ARP)” purposes, with members asked to remove their belongings, parents were urged to attend Commerce Street School and Old Aberdeen School, among others, to get their youngsters fitted for respirators, while the ARP said it was with “the utmost importance” that EE readers looked after their gas masks.

Residents were even reminded of an Aberdeen bylaw telling them not to put ashbins outside overnight due to an increase of people banging their shins during the blackout.

An article in the EE said: “For the most part Aberdeen housewives have shown commendable sense in refraining from putting out ashbins overnight since the blackouts started. But many others have not been so thoughtful.”