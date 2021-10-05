Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

How drones are changing the way we catch salmon poachers

By Philippa Gerrard
05/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 05/10/2021, 5:17 pm
Dee District Salmon Fishery Board test their drone at Stonehaven.. Stonehaven.

Innovative technology is bringing a new solution to an old problem, as drones are being introduced to catch poachers and criminal gangs on the River Dee.

For years the river has been targeted by criminals removing fish illegally, and the issue ramped up over lockdown.

Now, the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board & River Dee Trust (DDSFB) are using drones in an effort to stop the plundering – and so far, it seems to be working.

Bringing technology to Scotland’s historic salmon fisheries

“Part of the board’s duty is to protect the stocks from ne’er-do-wells and poachers trying to remove fish,” said Jamie Urquhart, the fisheries protection manager at DDSFB.

Diarmid Hawkins, lead fisheries officer with the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board testing the drone at Stonehaven.
Diarmid Hawkins, lead fisheries officer with the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board testing the drone at Stonehaven.

“There are also threats from organised criminal gangs who come and net the river. We have known family gangs who travel around all the rivers in Scotland removing fish with a gillnet.”

Criminals from across the country are thought to have taken advantage of the quiet of the pandemic to catch fish illegally.

A total of 53 incidents of poaching were recorded by the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board last year, more than twice the annual average – with four people charged.

But this may only be a fraction of the illegal activity taking place on the river.

Thanks to the difficult terrain, it’s extremely difficult to monitor. This is where the drones come in.

Catching poachers in the act

From the sky, drones can cover huge areas of land.

“Using the new tech we can identify locations where we know poaching instances are common,” Jamie said.

Jamie Urquhart from Dee District Salmon Fishery Board and River Dee Trust.
Jamie Urquhart from Dee District Salmon Fishery Board and River Dee Trust.

“Or we can use them if approaching any suspicious characters may put our staff at risk, as we can put the drone up, have a scan of the area and decide whether we need to deploy more resources.”

This summer is the first time the drones have been used in this way and despite not catching any poachers in the act just yet, their presence seems to be having an impact.

“It appears to be working as an effective deterrent, especially in known hotspot areas like around Stonehaven or the Feugh,” he said.

“It’s really helped to diminish the number of policing incidents, particularly on the Feugh, that we typically see at this time of year.”

Why does poaching need to be so closely monitored?

The River Dee brings in around £15m of revenue to the local economy every year, meaning that significant amounts of poaching can be detrimental to not only the health of the river, but to the local economy.

The River Dee is one of Scotland's top salmon fisheries
The River Dee running through Braemar.

“Poaching not only damages the fish stocks but also the reputation of the river,” Jamie said.

“People come from all over the globe to come and fish the Dee, paying hundreds of pounds to do so and spending even more money in the local area.

“In addition to that, the stock of salmon in the Dee is a very special stock which is protected by a special area of conservation.”

He explains that for salmon stocks to be removed by individuals who don’t care about the river’s future is extremely worrying.

Particularly as salmon stocks across Scotland have been at crisis point for some time.

“The Dee has been a catch and release river for more than 15 years, and we need to do as much as we can to protect it,” Jamie said.

What else can drones do?

Elsewhere in Scotland drones are being used on important angling rivers for other reasons.

On the River Spey drones are mostly employed to tackle invasive species like giant hogweed and Himalayan balsam which are taking over river banks.

“We’ve had our drone for a number of years and it’s proven very useful in doing river survey work,” said Roger Knight, director of the Spey Fishery Board.

“It’s excellent at allowing us to see places which are otherwise quite inaccessible, and invasive species do seem to love particularly hard-to-reach spots.”

He explains that they are doing more and more with their drone each year, including monitoring tree planting and creating videos for social media.

“People seem to like seeing our drone footage so we are trying to make more videos to show the public the work we do each day,” he said.

Read more on River Dee salmon: