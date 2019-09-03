How Aberdeen rallied for new ‘fight against tyranny’ in 1939

“We are called upon to fight a battle against tyranny.

“I am confident that this country will rally as it has done before, and that justice will prevail in the end.”

These were the words the former Lord Provost of Aberdeen Thomas Mitchell said on opening a meeting of Aberdeen Town Council on September 4, 1939, the day after Britain declared war on Germany.

He also expressed his confidence that Aberdonians would do their “level best to maintain all the traditions applying to good citizenship” following the news.

On September 1 1939 Hitler invaded Poland from the west. Two days later, France and Britain declared war on Germany, beginning the Second World War.

An Evening Express newspaper was not published on the day Britain joined the war on September 3 1939 because it was a Sunday, but the next day’s edition on September 4 leads on the torpedoing of the Athenia, the first British ship to be sunk by Germany during the conflict.

The transatlantic passenger liner sailed between Britain and the east coast of Canada until September 1939, when a torpedo from a German submarine struck her in the Atlantic Ocean.

More than 100 civilian passengers and crew were killed. The Evening Express published on the day states “many Aberdeen natives”, who were returning to Canada and the United States, were among those on board.

How we reported the news on September 4

It states that a nine-year-old girl from the city called Ruby Mitchell was on the boat, returning from her school holiday, where she spent part of the time with her grandmother, Mrs Kirton, of 125 West North Street, and her aunt, Mrs Skinner, of 97 West North Street, in Aberdeen.

The report said: “Her mother, a widow, lives in Toronto Canada, and Ruby pluckily undertook the journey alone.

“‘I had a postcard from Ruby only this morning,’ Mrs Kirton told the Evening Express.

“‘She was hoping to have a good journey’.”

The newspaper adds that several of the passengers from Aberdeen that day were mothers accompanied by young children.

The report said: “Youngest among the children is four-year-old Gail M’Kenzie, who was travelling back to New York with her mother after a short holiday here.

“They are accompanied by Mrs M’Kenzie’s cousin, Miss Dora Smith, whose mother resides at 188 Great Western Road. Miss Smith is a secretary to a New York businessman.

“She had been given two month’s leave to recuperate from an illness. At first she did not intend to come to this country, but her employer persuaded her to make the trip. She was to have returned a week ago, but the sailing of her boat was cancelled.”

The article also states that Mr and Mrs Joseph Insch and their 13-year-old daughter, Bunty, were returning to their home in the Bronx, New York, after spending a holiday in Aberdeen.

The report said: “Mrs Insch is a daughter of Mr and Mrs Charles Christie, 34 Harcourt Road, Aberdeen, with whom she, her husband and daughter had been staying.

“Mr Insch, who is an engineer in America, is also a native of Aberdeen.”

The next day’s edition confirms that all three survived the incident.