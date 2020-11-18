Housing plans for former north-east academy pushed back

Plans to build dozens of houses on the site of a former north-east secondary school have been deferred by councillors.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine Area Committee discussed proposals for 40 homes at the old Ellon Academy, including affordable housing.

Members of the committee had been urged by council planners to give their backing to the application, subject to planning committee approval.

However, concerns were raised by councillors regarding some aspects of the development.

Among the issues raised was traffic management around the site, and a lack of electric vehicle charging points within the development.

Concerns were also aired about the proximity of some of the houses on the southern edge of the site to Schoolhill, as well as the loss of some trees.

And councillors also admitted fears over the potential removal of a pedestrian crossing on Golf Road. They were told by officers there is not currently a need for the crossing.

They have now instructed council officers to return to the next meeting of the committee with clarification over the queries raised.

Committee chair Isobel Davidson said there were “overwhelming reasons” for the development being approved, but added: “I am very, very disappointed that there is a policy coming along that would promote the removal of pedestrian crossings. It is just ridiculous.

“I agree with the scheme and with the principle of affordable housing. I really would welcome it.

“However, I am inclined to defer this to allow some of these points to be resolved.”

Outgoing council leader Jim Gifford, a councillor for the Mid Formartine ward, added: “This is about how we get the best out of this site. It’s about how we get the best bang for our buck.

“There are some issues to be resolved but I am absolutely not for refusing this because it is a good use of a very large site.”

If it is approved, the development would consist of a mixture of 24 one and two-bedroom flats and 16 three and four-bed houses.

A number of objections had been submitted by members of the public prior to the meeting citing issues such as loss of green space and the overprovision of housing.

A report to the committee reads: “While there are particular concerns over the loss of trees to accommodate the development, it is determined that the provision on an allocated site of 100% affordable housing, to meet an established need in Ellon, is justification for their removal. In this instance, the majority of the trees to the west of the site will be retained with no detriment to the ancient woodland.

“A minor impact on the residential amenity to the south is anticipated when compared to having no development opposite the existing properties. Notwithstanding this, the internal design of the dwellinghouses has attempted to mitigate this impact as much as possible, and the separation distances are consistent with those identified for similar types of streets in designing streets.

“The shortfall in the provision of open space can be compensated by enhancement of the existing provision as well as the securing of an off-site contribution for the provision of three community sports pitches for public use.

“It is therefore concluded that, on balance, the proposal is acceptable, and accords with the provisions of the masterplan and local development plan subject to conditions and

informatives. It is therefore recommended for approval.”