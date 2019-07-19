Housing firm unveils plans to build 200 homes in Aberdeen community

A major housing firm has unveiled proposals to build hundreds of new Aberdeen homes.

Stewart Milne Homes published details about a development of up to 200 properties to the east of Falkland Avenue in Cove.

The company will hold a public consultation event next month to discuss the blueprints ahead of a full planning application being made.

A spokeswoman from Stewart Milne Homes said: “A planning application will be submitted in due course, following this consultation, which is in line with our open approach to planning.

“We are still at early stages of the planning process and welcome feedback from members of the community.

“As part of this process, and is standard in planning procedures, our team will meet with interested parties and relevant stakeholders to demonstrate our vision in further enhancing the existing area.”

Documents submitted to Aberdeen City Council said a pre-application consultation will take place at Altens Community Centre on Thursday August 22 between 2pm and 8pm.

A report said this would give residents a chance to see and comment on the housing scheme and developers also plan to meet with Cove and Altens community council too.

The document, prepared by Aberdeen-based architect Norr, said: “This event will offer the public an opportunity to drop in and view the proposals for the development and make comments on the proposals.

“Representatives from the design team will be available to answer questions on the proposals and record any comments.

“To assist in this process every member of the public attending will be offered a form on which to provide their comments on the proposals.

“As a part of the public engagement a meeting will be organised with Cove and Altens community council to present the proposals and gain feedback.

Anyone wanting to comment on the plans is asked to contact Norr at 3 Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen, AB11 6XH or phone 01224 586277 by September 5.

Meanwhile, Claymore Homes has submitted plans for another major development at Bridge of Don.

The company wants to build up to 150 properties, potentially in addition to facilities like a medical centre, shop, coffee shop and playpark at Claymore Drive.