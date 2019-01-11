Housing developer in bid to delay junction work improvements on Aberdeen road

A housebuilder is looking to delay its obligation to improve a road junction after the opening of the AWPR.

Bancon Homes has planning permission in principle to build 182 homes at Maidencraig.

As part of this, Bancon was required to make improvements to the junction at the Lang Stracht, near the planned development, due to the increase in traffic.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, Bancon has submitted an application to delay the improvements until after the 182 homes are completed, so an up-to-date traffic assessment can be done.

Bancon believes the opening of the majority of the new Aberdeen bypass will have an affect on the flow of traffic along the road.

Bancon says the delay will give “a true reflection of the resulting flows and required mitigation can be reported, and a suitable plan for implementation and/or contributions towards their implementation secured”.