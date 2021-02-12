Grampian Housing Association to freeze rent for tenants

A north-east housing group has agreed to a rent freeze for its tenants.

Grampian Housing Association‘s board has decided not to increase payments for those living in one of its properties from April 1.

The body hopes the announcement will bring some much-needed relief to the many tenants who have suffered financially because of Covid-19.

It will also apply to service charges and owners’ management fees. Tenants and customers will receive written confirmation of this in the coming weeks.

Dr Abhishek Agarwal, chairman of Grampian Housing Association, said: “As required of the Association and in keeping with our commitment to engagement, last November we consulted tenants on the rent increase and at that time the majority opted for a 0.7% increase for 2021/22.

“We appreciate the feedback and comments from all tenants who participated. However since then, the Board has reflected on the continuing adverse affect of Covid-19 and the challenges of further lockdown restrictions for tenants and other customers.

“The Board was already mindful that when our tenants were surveyed during the first lockdown, just over half reported they had experienced a negative financial impact. So when the second lockdown was announced it was acutely clear to us that the full financial impact had yet to be felt and the coming year will be another very difficult one for many households.”

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, added: “We are determined to do all we can to support our tenants and customers where it is possible for us to do so, ensuring that tenants can continue in the knowledge that we will keep our commitment to improving their homes, reducing fuel poverty and continuing with our current new build programme.

“Due to the continued uncertainty over the economic impact of the pandemic, Board members have tasked us with reviewing our business plan proposals.

“We are fortunate in that we have been taking action since 2018 to make efficiencies which have already had a positive contribution on our financial health and will continue to do so as change progresses.”