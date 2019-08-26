Housing association forces Aberdeen street artist to censor his work

A street artist has been forced to censor his own work after complaints from a north-east housing association.

The Aberdeen-based graffiti writer – who goes by the name Slave – was pulled up for his colourful pieces at Donside Village’s public art space.

He says a housing officer from Sanctuary Scotland – which manages the development – told him the word “Slave” threatens residents and is racist.

Slave today said he was puzzled by the reaction to his art, as they were never intended to cause offence.

He said: “I chose to write ‘slave’ as I myself feel like I’m constantly overworked and underpaid, like many others.

“I was stopped by a local housing officer who spoke away to me fine for five minutes before asking what the finished piece would say. I replied it will say ‘slave’ and the next thing we were in a heated argument about how there had been numerous complaints regarding this name, how it threatens residents and is viewed as racist, which was all news to me.”

The graffiti wall is run by Wallspot, a Barcelona-based organisation that manages public art spaces throughout the world.

Slave said: “Later on the manager of the Donside space was told to paint over the ‘slave’ pieces straight away.

“As a friend and fellow artist he couldn’t justify simply painting over it and forgetting what happened. It left us both thinking how the wider audience perceive the name ‘slave’.

“So instead of covering the pieces, the Wallspot manager, who is also a fellow local artist by the name v2k, came to me with this amazing, witty idea somehow to censor it so it no longer read ‘slave’.”

The boss of Sanctuary Scotland defended the decision, saying it came as a result of complaints from residents.

Pat Cahill, the director of the housing association, said: “Local staff told him about complaints from local residents, politely asking him if he could refrain from spraying his ‘Slave’ tag.

“The art wall only exists because of the efforts of Donside’s diverse community. Our request was perfectly reasonable given the word ‘slave’ offends some tenants.

“The reaction to the Wallspot area has been hugely positive since its creation last August. Local artists are widely delighted Sanctuary Scotland has given them the opportunity to paint without fear or looking over their shoulder.

“If he returns to Donside we would again ask that he respects the wishes of residents and acknowledges their concerns.”

Slave said the reaction to his altered pieces has been very positive.

He said: “Aberdeen is quickly changing its approach to street art and if we can’t openly paint some letters on legal spaces without some kind of hassle then how can we expect people to want to go out and practise to improve their talents?”