Housing association apologises to Aberdeen family over condition of flat

A north-east housing association has apologised to a family over conditions in their flat and promised to make repairs.

Carly Thomson, 28, complained about the state of her Marchburn Avenue home after her one-year-old son Enzo, who is recovering from open heart surgery, repeatedly tripped and injured himself on uneven floors.

She claims her eight-year-old daughter Lili-Ana is so terrified the floor will collapse, she refuses to sleep in the flat, and instead stays with her grandmother.

Carly says she was concerned the flat was rotting after cracks and holes appeared in the skirting boards and doors.

She said: “There are three big bumps in the floor where the floorboards are rotten and Enzo keeps tripping on them. Three times now he has burst his lips from the way he has landed.

“When Enzo was born, they found out he had a heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot. There is a hole in his heart and his valves are too small. He had open heart surgerylast March.”

Carly says she feels frustrated by the lack of action from Grampian Housing Association.

“I have been on to Grampian so many times and each time they have promised to get in touch and send someone out, but they never do,” she said.

The day after the Evening Express contacted the housing association, Carly’s flat was inspected.

A spokeswoman for GHA said: “It is opportune that area technical officers, along with the contractor, were scheduled to carry out an inspection at the property anyway.

“They have advised of the repairs to be carried out, some of which are usually a tenant’s own responsibility, but which Grampian will undertake on this occasion.

“The inspection did not indicate rot – rather that the issues have been caused by laminate flooring having previously been laid and since removed.”

The spokeswoman added: “I understand the tenant feels these repairs have been outstanding for some time.

“I have phoned to apologise for any misunderstanding and to explain that our area technical officer originally visited as soon as she became aware of the fault having been reported, on January 9.

“We are committed to providing an excellent repairs service for our tenants and have a strong track record of completing repairs to a high standard and within our published timescales.”