Housebuilding awards for north-east site managers

Two north-east site managers have won a national award for their work.

Marc Duncan and Barry Cooper were both recognised at the Pride in the Job quality awards, which highlight the best-run building sites in Scotland and are the highest prize a site manager can achieve.

The pair both work for Barratt North Scotland – Barry at Osprey Heights in Inverurie and Marc at the new Countesswells development in Aberdeen.

The awards are run by the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC).

Barratt North Scotland’s managing director David Palmer said: “These awards recognise only the very best new homes and well-run sites.

“They are something that customers can look out for as a quality mark knowing their home has been built to the highest standard possible. To win these awards shows how committed we are to building high-quality homes for our customers.”