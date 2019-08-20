Housebuilder urged to finish off road at Aberdeen development

A major building firm is being urged to bring the road at an Aberdeen development up to standard so the council can take it on.

Barratt Homes is behind the scheme at Garthdee Farm Gardens.

The road around the development has not been adopted by the council, which is “awaiting” fresh proposals for the route.

Certain criteria need to be met regarding width, drainage, lighting and paths before the street can be taken on.

Barratt Homes has said the road is up to standard and ready to be taken on by the local authority, but planning bosses have asked them to make some changes to their designs.

Councillor Ian Yuill urged the firm to get its “act together” and make sure the road was ready to be taken on by the council.

He said: “The developers need to get their act together and complete all the outstanding work needed to ensure Garthdee Farm Gardens is the correct standard to be taken over by the council.

“Most important of all, there should be no further delay in improving the layout of the junction of Garthdee Farm Gardens and Inchgarth Road.”

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt North Scotland, said: “Barratt Homes has been working with the council’s roads department to complete snagging works on paths and roads throughout the development.

“We are pleased to report that this process has now been completed and both the pathways and roads are ready to be adopted.

“However, following the completion of the development, which complied fully with the approved planning application, and its subsequent handover to its residents, the council has requested some changes to the approved design of the development entrance.

“As such, we are now working to accommodate this request.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The council’s roads construction consent team have been working with Barratt’s to resolve issues identified with the new development.

“They are currently awaiting proposals from Barratt’s to review.”