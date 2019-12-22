Housebuilder to sponsor north-east town’s iconic Hogmanay fireballs show

The iconic Stonehaven Hogmanay Fireballs will be sponsored for the fourth year in a row by a local housebuilder.

Stewart Milne Homes will help ensure the event continues to light up the High Street in the seaside town and remain a staple in the festive calendar.

The Fireball Ceremony is Stonehaven’s unique way of welcoming in the New Year, where around 50 people parade up and down the High Street, swinging giant flaming balls of fire across the street and around their heads.

It is believed to have first taken place more than 150 years ago and has become a must-visit event in the north-east.

Starting at midnight and lasting about 20 minutes, it is expected to bring in about 10,000 visitors to the town.

Ross Milne, chairman of Stonehaven Fireballs Association Committee, said: “We are so pleased to have Stewart Milne Homes on board as main sponsor. Their support, along with several others, helps ensure the event can take place and be enjoyed by thousands as they welcome in the New Year.”

Neil Thomson, regional director of Stewart Milne Homes North, added: “The sponsorship of the Stonehaven Hogmanay Fireballs means a great deal to me personally as a local and a long supporter of the event.”