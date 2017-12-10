Housebuilder provides high-visibility vests to North-east children in playground

A North-east building company is helping a playgroup to stay safe this winter.

Stewart Milne Homes has provided high-visibility vests for the children and teachers at Alford Playgroup as part of a bid to ensure they stay safe during the winter weather.

Moira McGlashan, sales consultant at Stewart Milne Homes Silver Birches, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Alford Playgroup with the donation of hi-vis vests.

“The safety of the local community is very important to Stewart Milne Homes and we hope that the vests will make a difference to the playgroup.”

Jackie Rae, manager of Alford Playgroup, added: “We welcome opportunities to develop links with local businesses to further enhance our teaching, learning and opportunities for the children in our setting and we would like to take this opportunity to thank Stewart Milne Homes for their kind donation of high visibility vests.”