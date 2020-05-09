Housebuilder launches activity pack to keep north-east kids entertained

A north-east housebuilder has launched a free activity pack to help parents keep children entertained at home.

The pack, which is free to download from the CALA Homes website, includes fun activities and creative projects to help kids uncover some hidden secrets about where they live.

Tasks include researching the history of their home, looking at the different property styles on their road, identifying the materials their home is made up of and discovering the variety of wildlife that share their outdoor space.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes North said: “We’ve designed the pack to cover a variety of different activities so there should be something to suit a range of interests and age groups.

“We’re asking people to share their completed projects with us and we can’t wait to see their creative ideas!”

CALA’s Your Home Activity Pack can be downloaded by visiting www.cala.co.uk/activitypack