Housebuilder launches £10,000 fund to help groups in the north-east

A housebuilder has launched its community bursary initiative to help charity and community groups in the north-east.

The £10,000 scheme from CALA Homes is open to charities and community groups of all sizes.

With the housebuilder’s bursary scheme paused last year as a result of lockdown, CALA is now able to re-launch it, giving consideration to groups whose situation and needs may have been impacted by the pandemic.

Mike Naysmith, Managing Director of CALA Homes (North), said: “The pandemic has impacted our lives beyond what we could have imagined. As such, we understand that the funding requirements of local groups and charities may well have altered.”

“By relaunching now, we can give previous applicants the chance to tell us how their needs have changed in light of Covid-19.

“And for those groups who either were not previously aware of our Community Bursary or didn’t need the support this time last year, we are offering them the opportunity to now also submit an application.”

Since the Community Bursary launched in 2015 to mark CALA’s 140th anniversary, more than 40 good causes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have benefitted from it, including Triple A’s (Autism Awareness Association), Home-Start Aberdeen and Aberdeen Science Centre.

Across the UK, the initiative has supported more than 300 good causes in the areas in which CALA builds.

Those interested can apply for a share of the fund by completing an application form on the CALA website (cala.co.uk/bursary).

Previous applicants should also reapply on the website. Applications close on April 16.