Housebuilder donates £1,000 to north-east pipe band

A north-east pipe band has launched a new tuition programme thanks to a funding boost from a developer.

CALA Homes donated £1,000 to the Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band.

This will pay for 10-monthly tuition sessions for the band which regularly takes part in competitions across the world.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Managing director at CALA Homes North, Mike Naysmith, said: “Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band flies the flag for Aberdeen at events all over the world.

“Pipe bands are a fantastic part of our Scottish heritage and we’re pleased to support one right on our door step.”

Pipe Major of Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band, Robert Grant, said: “The extra tuition programme has been put in place to help us achieve our goal of being promoted to even higher grades at the competitions we compete at.”