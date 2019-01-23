Housebuilder brings £57m boost to north-east economy

A housebuilder has delivered a £57 million boost to the north-east economy, according to a new report.

The document, by planning consultant Nathaniel Lichfield and Partners (NLP), says Barratt employed 22 new graduates, trainees or apprentices.

The firm has built 430 new homes in the north-east, supported 960 jobs and given £900,000 for new facilities.

Bosses at Barratt Developments welcomed the figures in their social economic footprint findings for 2018.

Included in the report are measures relating to the company’s perfor-mance and support for the environment, public services and employment.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Around £11m has also been spent on physical works like road and environmental improvements, with 7,770 trees planted or retained on its developments.

Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Scotland at Barratt Developments, said: “House building has the potential to positively impact many aspects of our society and economy.

“We are committed to realising that potential. Not only are we building homes to meet demand, we are helping to create jobs, generate economic value and build stronger communities.”