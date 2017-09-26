Housebuilder announces support for proposed Kingsford stadium

A housebuilder has spoken out in support of Aberdeen FC’s bid for a new stadium and community facilities.

CALA Homes (North) has announced its support for the #AllForAurora campaign to build the stadium at Kingsford on the outskirts of Westhill.

Mike Naysmith, managing director at the firm, said: “The proposed new stadium close to Westhill would be right on our doorstep, and we would wholly embrace it as an outstanding opportunity for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“The implications of such a prestigious and world-class facility in the area are far reaching, delivering employment, substantial investment and community facilities while creating a stadium that showcases Aberdeen on a global stage, giving the city and Aberdeenshire a renewed sense of pride.”

There are also groups against the campaign, who believe Kingsford is not the correct site – citing concerns over building on the greenbelt, and that the stadium would create traffic and parking problems.