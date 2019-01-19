Boost for property market as figures show rise in number of homes sold in Aberdeen

The north-east is “bucking the trend” when it comes to property sales, new figures suggest.

According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) the Scottish housing market ended 2018 on a weak note with national sales dwindling in December.

But figures from Aberdein Considine suggest Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are doing better than elsewhere.

A decline in property sales is forecast over the next three months amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

But, for the first time in four years, the picture is not so gloomy in the north-east.

Robert Fraser, senior property partner at the firm, said: “As the RICS figures demonstrate, uncertainty is beginning to weigh on the property market nationally – with some people adopting a ‘wait and see’ attitude.

“Registers of Scotland recorded a 10% increase in sales in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during October and November, one of the best periods of growth since 2014.”