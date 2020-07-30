House plan revealed for site of former Aberdeen primary school

A major residential development is being planned for the site of a former Aberdeen primary school.

Craighill Primary School on Hetherwick Road in Kincorth has been empty since 2007.

It was closed due to falling pupil numbers, and those in attendance were merged with nearby Abbotswell Primary.

To clear the site, it was then demolished in 2013.

In April 2018, calls were made for the council to investigate the possibility of reopening the former site for access by children. However it was decided against at a meeting of the city growth and resources committee, as the site is earmarked for housing.

Now, jmarchitects has submitted a proposal of application notice for the site to Aberdeen City Council.

It has outlined plans to create a major residential development of around 105 units.

This would be made up of 90 apartments and 15 terraced houses, as well as associated works to create streets, parking and external amenities in the area.

Drawings submitted alongside proposals show several meadow garden areas to retain green space, as well as an orchard within a walled garden.

Trees on the site are proposed to be retained, however one tree has been marked for removal to allow vehicle access to the site.

A public consultation event is planned to be held in the coming months to showcase the plans, as well as invite feedback from members of the community.

It is proposed that this will take place in September or October, however details are still to be confirmed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and could include physical and virtual events.

Councillors for the area have been advised of the plans, as has MSP Maureen Watt, the Kincorth and Leggart Community Council and the Kincorth Network Group.

Formal plans for the site will be submitted in the months following the public consultation, however a proposal of application notice is to be made ahead of this due to the scale of the development.