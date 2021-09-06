Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

House fire closes Lhanbryde road

By David Mackay
06/09/2021, 5:45 pm Updated: 06/09/2021, 5:56 pm
Two fire engines were called to the scene in Lhanbryde. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Emergency crews have been called to a house fire in Lhanbryde.

St Andrew’s Road was closed in the Moray village shortly before 4pm on Monday due to the incident.

Two fire engines rushed to the scene following reports of a blaze in the home’s first floor.

Some damage could be seen on the outside of the building.

The road was closed while crews worked at the scene. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Crews working at the scene reported the fire was under control within about 30 minutes.

It is understood that everyone was able to leave the building on their own.

A fire service spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.48pm following reports of a fire at a dwelling house on St Andrew’s Road in Lhanbryde.

“We mobilised two appliances, one from Elgin and one from Lossiemouth. The stop message was received at 4.19pm.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”