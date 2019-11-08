Hotly-anticipated Aberdeen Monopoly on sale now at the Journals Shop

A new board game featuring some of the north-east’s most prominent landmarks has been officially launched.

The hotly-anticipated Monopoly Aberdeen Edition hit the shelves earlier today at the Journals Shop on Upperkirkgate.

It features some of the best-known locations in the city and the surrounding area.

The Evening Express is set to feature in the game, taking the place of the iconic Fleet Street on the board.

The regular spaces in the popular game have been replaced by north-east favourites such as Marischal College, Aberdeen University and Union Street, as well as the newly-reopened Art Gallery – where the launch event took place.

And the playing tokens normally seen on the board have been replaced by a bull, dolphin, fishing boat, oil rig, leopard and seagull.

All the tokens were chosen following a public vote.

The game has been produced by Winning Moves UK, under licence from Hasbro.

The firm’s custom games executive Jennifer Lau said: “The game features the very great and the very good of Aberdeen. We have been wonderfully spoilt for choice putting this game together.”

Aberdeen Monopoly Available from Friday 8th November from 10.00am. £29.99 each. Posted by Aberdeen Journals Shop on Monday, 4 November 2019

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who attended the launch event today, added: “I think this is a great thing for the city. Everyone enjoys a game of Monopoly and to see a special Aberdeen edition will be really nice for people.

“I’m sure everyone will have a lot of fun seeing the familiar places and tokens on the board.”