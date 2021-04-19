Hotels, museums and drinks companies sign up for conference to boost tourism in the north

More than 30 tourism businesses from across the north-east will take part in an event designed to boost Scotland’s visitor figures.

VisitScotland’s virtual event Scotland Reconnect will bring more than 330 tour operators and travel agents together to discuss ways to rebuild the sector following the pandemic.

Businesses taking part include The Fife Arms in Braemar, the Sandman Hotel in Aberdeen, Lost Loch Spirits, the Gordon Highlanders Museum and the Aberdeen Altens Hotel.

Macdui Bike Adventures and the Braemar Highland Games Visitor Centre are among the five first-time exhibitors.

Michael Wilkes, from Macdui Bike Adventures, said: “With the way travellers feel at the moment and the brilliant Scottish tourist businesses have to offer, there is no better time – as the name suggests –to reconnect with Scotland.”

The event will involve an exclusive networking session before businesses take part in destination showcases and talks on the latest issues affecting the travel and tourism sector.

The pandemic has significantly reduced international visits to the UK, with arrival numbers 89% fewer in July 2020 compared July 2019.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, thinks it is vital to “leverage” Scotland’s tourism to bring in new investments and visitors.

She said: “The last 12 months have been extremely challenging for everyone but we had a strong turnout to the inaugural event in November and feedback was very positive.

“Demand is building around the world and Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire tourism businesses are ready to offer a warm welcome back to our international visitors when the time is right.”

Aberdeen City Council will also host a webinar for the hospitality sector to prepare for restrictions easing. The hour-long event on April 21 will cover the rules to follow when trading resumes.

Scotland Reconnect will take place from April 27-29.