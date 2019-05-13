Aberdeen hotel seeks approval for rooftop terrace bar

A hotel chain has applied for permission to serve alcohol at a new hotel’s rooftop terrace.

Construction is nearing completion on The Event Complex Aberdeen at Bucksburn, the £333 million replacement for the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The development will feature two on-site hotels – a Hilton with 200 bedrooms and an Aloft with 150 bedrooms – and both have applied to Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board for permission to sell alcohol.

Hilton has applied to serve alcohol until 1am from Monday to Sunday and bosses have said they intend to provide outdoor drinking on a roof terrace.

A representation by Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, on behalf of Police Scotland, did not object to the plan but said: “The operating plan further indicates that they intend to provide outdoor drinking by way of a roof terrace area during and outwith core hours.

“I recommend that the operating plan in its current form is modified to reflect a terminal hour of 10pm and no amplified music, in relation to that area.”

The local authority’s environmental health and licensing teams also said the outdoor drinking terrace should not be in operation after 10pm.

A spokesperson for RBH, which manages Hilton Aberdeen Teca, said: “An alcohol licence application has been submitted on behalf of the hotel, which is due to open this summer.

“We await the decision of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board with interest.”

Aloft has also applied to serve alcohol until 1am, with plans for an outdoor drinking area.

Police Scotland has again requested that this be subject to a terminal hour of 10pm and that a barrier be put in place to indicate the licensed area.

The new venue, which has a 12,500-capacity main arena, is scheduled to open this summer along with the two hotels.

Meanwhile, more bars are seeking a 3am closing licence.

Revolution, pictured inset, Brewdog Gallowgate, Illicit Still and The Hop & Anchor are the latest to apply to stay open later on Friday and Saturday nights.

It follows a decision by councillors to allow pubs to remain open until 3am on these evenings.

Members will consider the applications tomorrow.