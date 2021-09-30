Hotel operator sought to run newly revamped historic building in Fraserburgh town centre

For years, the burned out former John Trail book shop was little more than a carbuncle in the centre of Fraserburgh.

The property was gutted in a fire in 2009, and it spent a decade falling into decay.

But the North East Scotland Preservation Trust (NESPT) swooped to its rescue in 2019 – announcing £1.3 million plans to regenerate the eyesore.

Work on its transformation began last June.

By November, the building will be ready for a new lease of life as a hotel.

Appeal for operator

NESPT has issued an appeal for someone to seize the “exciting opportunity” to helm the new business.

The group is looking for individuals with “solid hotel management experience”.

That could mean small chains seeking another location or even folk eager to “break into the industry” at a time more of us are holidaying at home.

The building at 5-7 Mid Street will have 11 en suite bedrooms, including a fully accessible bedroom on the ground floor, a small café/restaurant, a fully fitted kitchen and a reception area.

The heritage group has also bought the adjoining B-listed former Clydesdale Bank.

Work has already begun on converting it into a large bar and restaurant, with lift access to a further five large bedrooms or suites.

New chapter for John Trail book shop

The appeal for operators stresses the benefits of the venture.

The NESPT statement says: “This is a long-term venture and one which is in keenly awaited by local businesses as well as the wider community.

“Whilst the town has a reasonable B&B choice, the contemporary hotel market is very limited.

“Visitors often have to travel to Peterhead (17 miles away) or Macduff/Banff (24 miles distant) for hotel accommodation.

“If you have the vision to see this unique picture, then we are very keen to hear from you.”

In the first instance, interested parties should email Paul Higson, NESPT project manager, at info@nespt.org.

The closing date is 5pm on Thursday, October 7.