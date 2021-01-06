A north-east hotel owner has offered up the uses of the premises as a coronavirus vaccination centre.

The Square in Kintore previously offered free accommodation to NHS workers.

Now the owner wants to give back to the community by turning the closed bar and restaurant into a testing hub.

Staff have also offered to help with the rollout of the jab.

It comes after Beer giant Brewdog offered its shut venues to be used as vaccination centres for the NHS.

Owner of the Square, Steve MacDonald, said: “Myself and a couple of other members of staff were considering what we could use the space for.

“We’d spoken about using it for a vaccine centre and so we got the ball rolling and sent some emails out to some local MSPs and MPs.

“There are loads of hospitality venues sitting completely closed and the Government are paying furlough wages for staff who are effectively doing nothing, and I think that should be used to its full potential.

“We’re waiting to hear back from NHS Grampian and we will see what comes of it.”

Steve said he wants to “play his part” in the fight against Covid-19.

He added: “Our kitchen is sitting completely empty, our fridges are completely empty, and we’ve got a restaurant, a bar and two lounges not being used for anything.

© EVENING EXPRESS

“We’ve also got six hotel rooms which could be used for whatever needs to be.

“The chairs and tables are stacked and we’ve got somewhere where we can store the furniture.

“We’ve got friends who are joiners so we could get them to come in and build partition screens if necessary to get the place up to an approved standard.

“At the end of the day a pub is a community hub, so it would be a shame for us to sit back and not play our part in trying to get back to some sense of normality.”

The owners previously opened up a convenience store for Kintore in their former restaurant.

Steve added: “There are a lot of vulnerable people in our village and from the very start of the pandemic, we’ve always wanted to put the community first.

“We had a community pop-up shop when we first went into lockdown, we offered accommodation to NHS workers free of charge and we delivered groceries to those who are vulnerable.

“Not everyone can jump in a car to go to Aberdeen and get tested which is why it would be easier to have a hub in Kintore.”