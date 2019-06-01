Aberdeen hotel apologises after fire

A hotel chain has apologised after it was forced to evacuate an Aberdeen city centre branch as a result of a small fire.

As reported in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express, a fire broke out on the second floor of the Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane shortly after 10am.

It was extinguished a short time after 10.30am and the hotel reopened two hours later.

Nobody was hurt but Justice Mill Lane was shut while crews were at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Travelodge confirmed it was business as usual.

She said: “We can confirm that the fire brigade were called out in response to an isolated incident at our Aberdeen Central Justice Mill Lane Travelodge on Friday May 31.

“The hotel team followed protocol and conducted a successful evacuation.

“We can confirm no one was hurt, there was limited damage and the hotel resumed business as usual within two hours. We would like to sincerely apologise to our customers who were affected by this unfortunate incident.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.