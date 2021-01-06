Hospitals stretched as Covid-19 and icy weather grips north-east

North-east health chiefs have revealed hospital services have been stretched in the city with a double whammy of Covid-19 cases and patients admitted with injuries caused by icy conditions.

Staff at NHS Grampian have been told that the regular pressures from the winter have been “compounded” by the number of patients with coronavirus leading to a reduction in the number of available beds at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

And rising numbers of people have also been turning up at the Accident and Emergency Department – with more than 500 patients injured as a result of slips and falls between December 21 and January 4.

There were nearly 40 people waiting for operations yesterday – and NHS Grampian said some patients will now be transferred to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for surgery instead.

A health board briefing said: “Usual winter pressures have been compounded by the reduction in beds we currently have, due to positive cases.

“Increasing presentations at the Emergency Department due to slips falls and road traffic collisions are high than normal by quite some way.

“As a result, orthopaedic trauma has been especially busy – at 8am today we had nearly 40 patients waiting for operations. To reduce this number, we have created extra operating capacity and some patients are being sent to Dr Gray’s Hospital, in Elgin, where appropriate, to allow them to be operated on sooner.”

It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice covering the north-east which could lead to further treacherous conditions today.

Weather experts have warned temperatures in Aberdeen could drop to -3C as the icy chill of winter bites.

A senior meteorologist for the Met Office said: “At the moment we’ve got a cold north-easterly flow across the UK, and we’ll see a few showers falling.

“The temperatures are going to plummet, we’re looking at -1C to -3C, getting down to -3C in Aberdeen.

“Higher up, in places like Aviemore, we could see temperatures of -12C to -15C. We’ll see some of the coldest temperatures recorded since last January.

“There’ll be some showers, so there may be some icy patches in the morning but it should be quite clear.

“On Wednesday night into Thursday, there could be some significant snow in higher ground, which might be seen in some other lower parts of Scotland, which will continue to push south.”

The cold snap has also caused issues for councils with gritters out in force to make sure the north-east’s road network and pavements are being treated.

Aberdeen City Council has warned residents icy conditions could continue later in the week.

Over the last two weeks, the local authority has used 2,800 tonnes of salt on roads and pavements – 50% of the amount that was used over the entire winter period last year.

An extra 5,000 tonnes of salt has been ordered to keep the supply topped up, and it is expected to arrive by boat in around three weeks’ time.

However, the last 10 days have proved to be a challenge for the council’s gritting teams, as temperatures fluctuating around 0C mean rain that freezes on the ground can quickly melt again and wash the salt away.

Road surface temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next few days, even during the daytime.

The council has urged residents to be “community-minded” and salt roads and paths that lie outside main routes.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Sandra Macdonald said: “Our staff go above and beyond to ensure the city’s key roads and pavements are gritted in line with the agreed priority routes.

“Unfortunately, we cannot grit every road and pavement around the city at the same time so we are asking residents to be understanding, to salt local roads and pavements if they are able to do so, and to check on vulnerable neighbours during this particularly challenging time with Covid-19.

“Those people who have been hardest hit can also get assistance through the council’s dedicated and free phone number at 0800 0304 713.

“The last 10 days have been challenging for our crews with the continuous freeze-thaw effects we’ve experienced however we are using all our available gritting staff resources to us to do as much as we can before it rains again – this is due to happen again on Thursday.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said the “vastness” of its road networks makes it “impractical” to treat every route.

He also urged people to take their own precautions to avoid trips and falls.

The spokesman said: “We have to prioritise which routes are gritted and ploughed owing to the vastness of our road network.

“This means that in times of severe winter weather there may be a delay before we are in a position to treat more minor roads and residential streets.

“It is impractical to provide a precautionary treatment to all of the roads in Aberdeenshire, therefore we have developed a Primary Treatment Network comprising mainly A-class and other busy roads linking our communities.

“This network is made up of 32 different gritting routes, operating from 14 council depots located throughout Aberdeenshire and covers approximately 30% of our total road network.

“All roads not included in the primary route network may receive reactive treatment, should prevailing weather forecasts indicate that snow or ice conditions might be expected to persist for a period in excess of 48 hours.

“With regards to footpaths, people have to recognise the finite resources which are available to us as council and, as with our significant roads network, we have to prioritise the busy town centre areas where there is most pedestrian traffic.

“It is unrealistic to expect every stretch of pavement to be cleared and you should take your own reasonable precautions to avoid slipping or falling.

“We do provide grit bins so people can treat public areas not included on the usual gritter route, so please use them to treat your local area – just don’t remove vast quantities for your own personal use.”