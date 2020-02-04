Hospitality group buys Aberdeen hotel securing all 56 jobs

Aberdeen’s Carmelite Hotel has been sold to a national firm after concerns over profit were raised.

Concordia Hospitality Limited purchased the venue following the appointment of Michelle Eliot and Stuart Robb of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery Glasgow as joint administrators of Carmelite Hotel on January 31.

Immediately following the administration appointment, the 53-bedroom Merchant Quarter hotel and the Carmelite brand and assets were purchased.

The firm was earning enough money that it could have continued business for the foreseeable future, however profit loss over recent years had made trading more difficult.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Joint administrator, Michelle Elliot of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery Glasgow, said: “Unfortunately, the business experienced a significant reduction in turnover over the last two years – principally due to the downturn in the oil and gas sector – which resulted in cash flow difficulties.

“However, I am pleased to confirm that, immediately after our appointment, a sale of the business and assets of the Hotel was concluded.

“This has resulted in the Carmelite Hotel – which is a popular venue for weddings, functions and events – remaining open and all 56 employees retained, which minimises disruption to customers. We’re thankful to staff and guests for their ongoing support at what has been a challenging time.”