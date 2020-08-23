Hospitality businesses reminded to contact Aberdeen City Council ahead of reopening

Hospitality businesses in Aberdeen are being urged to get in touch with the council to have environmental checks carried out ahead of reopening.

Restaurants, pubs, casinos and other hospitality premises will be able to open from Wednesday August 26, but only once an environmental health check has been completed.

Hospitality business owners are being urged to get in touch with Aberdeen City Council if they have not already had an environmental health check.

Aberdeen City Council protective services is undertaking assessments across all relevant hospitality establishments either by a site visit or a telephone-based assessment before the sector reopens on Wednesday.

The work will provide assurance that the sector has all the controls in place as required by Scottish Government guidance.

Hospitality businesses are asked to complete an online form to ensure Aberdeen City Council’s protective services team has the most up to date information for the business and a contact number that is currently in use.

The online form can be accessed via https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/update-business-contact-details.

A webinar is also being held tomorrow for representatives of the hospitality sector in Aberdeen alongside Aberdeen City Council, Police Scotland, and NHS Grampian’s Public Health team which will provide an overview of the requirements of the regulations and statutory guidance which they will need to follow to ensure they reopen safely.

The webinar is scheduled to last for two hours with the opportunity to submit questions at the end.

To take part at 2pm, click on https://bit.ly/3giZVm5

Attendees should join 10 minutes before the webinar is due to start.