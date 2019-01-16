Hospital worker taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after slip

A hospital worker had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a slip.

The man, who is in his 20s, suffered a leg injury at 8.30am beside the Foresterhill Health Campus.

A crew from the Scottish Ambulance Service was called to the scene to help the man.

A NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We can confirm that a member of staff at the Foresterhill Health Campus slipped during the wet weather this morning at around 8:30 am.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was treated for a leg injury suffered during the incident.”

A Scottish Ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.30am today to attend an incident at Foresterhill in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one male patient in his 20s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”