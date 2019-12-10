Aberdeen charity launches festive stocking appeal

An Aberdeen charity has launched a stocking appeal to help spread festive cheer.

Friends of the Neuro Ward hopes to be able to spread joy in wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) and Woodend Hospital this month for those who will be spending their Christmas in the hospital, by giving each patient their own stocking of items they can use and enjoy.

To make up the stockings, the charity is looking for donations including treats, puzzles, playing cards, toiletries and bed socks.

Other suitable items will also be accepted, and the stockings will go to both men and women.

The stockings will go to the Neuro Rehab unit at Woodend Hospital and Ward 205 at ARI.

Any donations can be dropped off at either ward, or alternatively, email info@fotnw.org to arrange a drop-off or collection.

Donations are being collected until December 16.