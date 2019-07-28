Therapeutic NHS Grampian art project celebrates anniversary

An innovative patient-centred art project has celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The initiative, which is run by Grampian Hospitals Art Trust, is run throughout different hospitals in the NHS Grampian area.

It involves professional artists working with patients to help them discover their creative side, while they are spending time at one of the hospitals.

The first project took place at Roxburghe House.

Twelve Artroom sessions are held each week, which cover 15 wards across four NHS Gramian locations.

In 2012, it also began to offer creative writing alongside visual arts.

Patient artwork adorns the walls of Roxburghe House, which helps to create a welcoming environment for patients, staff and visitors, while other sites include Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Royal Cornhill Hospital, Woodend Hospital and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Jo Hastie, Artroom co-ordinator, said: “The Artroom project is a participatory arts project.

“We don’t go into wards with a set prescription, because when you do that you’re setting a barrier with people.

“With arts, people can just use the materials to decide their own creative paths.

“We have sessions in Roxburghe House, and we’ve also been to different wards.

“We’ve had sessions in the kids’ hospital.

“It feeds into most places that we work.

“It’s quite a wide scope.

“We are in our 10th year now. We’d like to have it in every ward if we could. It works particularly well with patients who are long-term.”

Jo added that patients can go through some life-changing events while in hospital, and the Artroom initiative helps to give them a sense of self while they are living in a ward, rather than at home.

It encourages them to be creative in many different ways, whether they’ve previously been into art or not, and promotes wellbeing.

Jo said: “We get testimonies from the people who have taken part and sometimes they make me cry, we can see how much of a difference it can make.”

Artroom is currently exhibiting its hard-working artists’ own designs in The Small Gallery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It aims to showcase the talents of the people who work with patients on a regular basis, and help to spark new conversations and work between families and visitors with patients.

Jo said: “The artists are doing their own exhibition. Most of them have a practice outside of the work we do, we’ve all got our own things outside the project.

“Over the years we’ve done exhibitions with patients’ artwork but we want to showcase our artists’ work.

“It’s important to Grampian Hospitals Art Trust that all artists and writers working on the project are supported and encouraged to continue with their own professional practice.”

The exhibition began last week, and will be in place until September 19.

It involves artists including Yvette Bathgate, Amy Benzie Ceramics, Jo Gilbert, Donna McCracken, Kirsty Russell, Anna Shirron and Rebecca Struthers, who work in a number of different methods and mediums, as well as written word.

All of the work included in the exhibition is for sale, and can be purchased online via the Grampian Hospitals Art Trust shop.

More information on Artroom, and a booklet of patients’ work can be found at www.ghat-art.org.uk/artroom/