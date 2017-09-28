Aberdeen hospital kitchen given scathing report from hygiene inspectors

An Aberdeen hospital has been criticised by hygiene bosses after it failed a food standard inspection – just months after it was banned from preparing cold food.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), which said it has now resolved all but one issue, was subject to a routine food hygiene and food standards inspection on August 14.

It found that the food hygiene issues failed to meet legal requirements and gave the hospital an “improvement required” rating.

The visit came just five months after it was revealed a catalogue of hygiene failures at ARI’s kitchen had halted production of cold food for six months.

Now, Aberdeen City Council’s Environmental Health team has said the hospital had several areas of misconduct, including problems with “haphazard” documentation, issues with stock rotation, cross contamination, cleanliness, hand washing and pest control – including beetles in a food storage area.

A pest screen was found to be damaged and the florescent bulbs of the electric fly-killer were out.

The report added that evidence of spider beetles during a previous inspection had not received treatment.

In regards to stock, the report found that containers of mayonnaise and chicken sandwich filling in the refrigeration unit had not been labelled with a use-by date, and a container of tikka masala sauce was found a month out of date.

The report said documentation was found to be “haphazard”, and the “daily kitchen checklists” provided no evidence that problem areas identified had been resolved or what action was required.

General cleanliness of kitchen areas was also deemed unsatisfactory, as evidence of a build-up of dust, debris and food spillages were found on the fans of the walk-in fridges, a table top tin opener and on fridge shelving.

The report added: “The soap dispenser located in the ready-to-eat preparation room was visibly dirty with encrusted debris.

“Small hair-like fibres were identified on the tikka masala sauce in the dry goods store.”

Structure of the food preparation area also proved unsatisfactory, as ceiling tiles were found to be missing, leaving the area susceptible to “growth of any undesirable moulds”.

Similarly, the floor hatch was found to be “seeping water when stepped on and had a foul smell”.

ACC also suggested that standards in the kitchen may discourage staff from washing their hands.

It said: “The hot water of the wash hand basins located in the main kitchen was excessively hot. This not only discourages regular handwashing but also presents a scald risk to staff.”

Earlier this year, the board accepted it was guilty of a “very disappointing” failure to meet standards – but said it had made “a significant investment” in equipment and training.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman today said: “Following an inspection, Environmental Health has issued the ARI kitchen with a pass certificate.

“We completed the requirements of the August report, with the exception of one point which has been actioned and will be completed shortly.

“We take the safe and hygienic preparation of food for our patients very seriously. Patients, relatives, staff and any other visitors to our sites should continue to have full confidence in the quality and standard of the food we produce.”