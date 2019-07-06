Aberdeen hospital buildings on ‘at risk’ list

Several buildings at a historic Aberdeen hospital have been deemed “at risk” following a recent inspection.

A total of nine new buildings in Aberdeen have been added to the Buildings at Risk Register, which is run by Historic Environment Scotland, in the last month.

Five buildings at the former Woolmanhill Hospital are among these, including the site’s boiler house, archive block and porter’s lodge.

Mount Stephen, the hospital’s former medical and pathology block, and Victoria Pavilion (former surgical block) have also been added to the register.

In Aberdeen, a total of 54 sites are classed as vulnerable, along with 265 across Aberdeenshire.

The register aims to catalogue buildings and those in conservation areas which are vacant or in a state of disrepair.

Other city sites which have been added in the last month include traditional fish houses on the city’s Raik Road, Russell Road and Palmerston Road.

The buildings have been hailed as a “rare example” of a hospital that has not been significantly altered since the late 19th Century.

North-east property investor Charlie Ferrari got permission earlier this year to transform the hospital into a luxury hotel, serviced flats and more than 40 homes.

The development – which will become a new sister hotel to the The Scotsman hotel in Edinburgh – will take around three years to complete once work begins, thought to be this year.

A spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland said: “The Buildings at Risk Register is used to raise awareness to the regeneration of historic buildings through the promotion of their repair and reuse.

“The register helps us understand the pressures on Scotland’s built heritage and acts as a catalyst to link potential restorers and redevelopers with suitable buildings and sites.

“Our Buildings at Risk team recently completed a re-survey of Aberdeen and as part of this work identified a number of disused hospital buildings at Woolmanhill.

“We actively support and encourage the reuse of historic buildings through our Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) as well as providing advice and guidance to owners and redevelopers.

“Since 1990, over 1,800 buildings on the Buildings at Risk Register have been repaired or adapted.”

During an external inspection, surveyors found that the four-storey medical block, which dates back to around 1896, was vacant and disused but in “overall fair condition”.

The report added there are some “broken and boarded windows” and some timber elements “in need of repair and maintenance”.

It also said: “The rise of the groundbreaking pavilion plan form from the 1860s resulted in the separating of patients and diseases to reduce the spread of infection, based on the reforms of Florence Nightingale.

“Although the late 19th Century buildings at the former Royal Infirmary are not in the pavilion plan form, they do represent this move towards the separating out of medical functions, with Mount Stephen constructed as a pathological ward block.”

The category A-listed Woolmanhill building closed in 2017.