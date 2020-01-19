Majority of A&E patients seen within four hours at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

More than 86% of people were seen within four hours at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, new figures have shown.

The weekly statistics for January 6 to January 12 show 1,036 people (86.4%) attended the hospital’s emergency department.

A total of 298 planned operations were carried out and 113 emergency operations.

The figures also reveal that 8,007 patients were seen in outpatient departments and 555 patients (6%) did not attend their appointments.

At Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, 263 people attended the emergency department with 97.7% seen within four hours.

A total of 52 patients (5%) were not brought to appointments at the hospital.