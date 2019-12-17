Horses find new forever home with north-east cancer survivor

Two horses at a north-east rescue centre have found their forever home with a young cancer survivor.

Tia was pregnant when she came into the care of the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre last December after her owner could no longer care for her. Sulley was born in the centre in May and it was the only home he had ever known.

The pair have been re-homed in time for Christmas with Leukaemia survivor Alex and her mum Ria.

Brave Alex has been a survivor for eight years, and her mum Ria said: “Alex was diagnosed with leukaemia around 10 years ago and it was a very difficult time for us. Thankfully, she was given a clean bill of health and is looking forward to her 10 years in remission in 2021.”

“She’s always loved animals, we all do, and it has been the best decision. It’s been the best thing for her recovery, physically and mentally.

The Connemara Cross Breed ponies had been the care of the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

It was time for Alex to move on from her reliable horse William and let him retire.

Ria is delighted with how the ponies have responded to both Alex and their horses, William and Founder: “We re-homed the pair in September and they have settled in so well.”

“Horses are amazingly intuitive, as I found with William. He wasn’t the easiest Highland pony but when I needed him to be there he took me off into the hills to just scream sometimes.

Scottish SPCA Centre manager Louise Griese is thrilled: ““Tia and Sulley have gone to their perfect home with Ria and Alex.

“We’re over the moon that the horses have had such a positive impact on Alex and the whole family.

“Animals can bring such joy and can have such a positive effect on those around them.

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn added, “Our centre staff speak in detail to the person looking to adopt to ensure they’re a suitable match.

“Anyone rehoming a horse or pony must bear in mind that the maintenance of the animal is going to be considerable. It costs the Scottish SPCA around £20 to care for a horse for one day.