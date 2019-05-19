Horse saved by fire crews after becoming trapped in fence on north-east farm

A horse has been saved by firefighters after becoming trapped in a fence on a north-east farm.

Two crews from Fraserburgh were called to the farm shortly after 4pm after receiving a report of the injured animal.

A heavy rescue unit was also called, but was not required as the horse was freed a short time before 5pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at an animal rescue in the Peterhead area. We were called to a report of a horse stuck in a fence.

“Two crews from Fraserburgh attended, and a heavy rescue unit was also called but was not required.

“The horse was freed and the stop message was received just before 5pm.”