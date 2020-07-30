Outdoor charity reaches out to retired north-east men during pandemic

A new initiative to support north-east men with long-term health problems during the coronavirus pandemic has been launched.

Countrymen UK is an outdoor-orientated charity which supports men with a farming or outdoors-based background.

They aim to ensure men do not become isolated and can continue to do the things they love.

The charity is based in two north-east locations, care farms at Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses in Mulben and Buchan Community Farm in Maud.

While they did offer face-to-face support, the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to this, and now they offer an outreach service.

Huntly-based Victoria Maclachlan has been brought into the charity as an outreach initiative specialist and is based in Mulben.

She said: “The aims of our outreach projects are to provide support services and activity-based stimulation to men with long-term health conditions as they may be feeling isolated during the lockdown period.

“We hope to make contact with the men to offer them support via telephone calls, newsletters, provision of activity packs and keeping in regular contact.

“This initiative was started because the men will be isolated during lockdown.”

Any man with a long term health condition such as a stroke, Parkinsons, dementia or Alzheimer’s and a love of the outdoors can take part.

The charity usually support men by helping them take part in outdoor activities at the farms such as general work, caring for horses and other horticultural activities.

Victoria highlighted the positive reaction they have had to their outreach programme so far but wants to reach out to as many men as they can.

She said: “The response to the initiative has been positive but our aim is to reach as many men as possible, so we are looking for self-referrals to our service from the men’s family, carers or friends as well as from other support agencies that may need a helping hand from us.

“Our plan is to support the men via the outreach initiative over the coming months as we ease our way through lockdown.

“However, long term our countrymen clubs will re-open at our care farm sites and we would like to welcome the men to the farm to take part in activities onsite.”

The contact details for anyone wanting to get in touch for more information or self refer are: