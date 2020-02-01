North-east woman who adopted a horse wins award in recognition of their bond

A rescued horse from the north-east is one of three animals crowned winner of a national horse charity award.

World Horse Welfare held its annual Rehomed Horse of the Year 2019 competition, which crowned three horses champions.

One of the equines, Ruith, also known as Ru, was adopted from Belwade Farm in Aboyne by Jackie Robertson, 24 years ago when he was two-years-old.

Now, he has won the Unbreakable Bond category of the accolade, which celebrates close and long-term bonds between a rehomer and their horse.

He was originally used as her daughter’s horse, but Jackie began to ride him herself around 10 years ago.

Category judge Sara Cox, Radio 2 DJ and World Horse Welfare patron, said: “I loved all the Unbreakable Bond nominees but the story that really warmed the cockles of my heart was Jackie and Ru’s.”