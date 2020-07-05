Horror author Stephen King is Buckie Thistle’s number one fan

A Scottish Highland League club has forged an unlikely friendship with one of the most famous horror writers of all time.

Stephen King helped give Buckie Thistle FC worldwide attention by featuring them in his latest book, ‘If It Bleeds’, in April.

And now he has sent the club a photograph of himself wearing the team kit which they sent him as a gift.

The famous author’s story tells of a bomb threat at the Albert Macready Middle School, and the Moray side is mentioned by a pupil there.

It is explained that children at the fictional school have a society which exchanges messages and gifts with a partner school in Scotland.

Mr King depicts an unlikely scenario where the American youngsters cheer on the 2016-17 Highland League champions from afar.

A character describes how, as part of the exchange scheme, Scottish youngsters root for the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball side and “our kids for the Buckie Thistle Football Club.”

Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar said fans were “fascinated” by the strange turn of events.

He said: “We were curious more than anything else, we couldn’t figure out what the connection was.

“Our director of football, Graeme Tallis, decided to get in touch to find out why he picked Buckie Thistle FC.

“Stephen King’s publicist emailed back and mentioned that Stephen had thought it was a colourful name for some reason. It was just a random selection.

“That opened up some correspondence and we managed to get two signed copies of the book.

“We were going to auction off both books but in hindsight we think we might keep one for the club because it’s quite a story to tell.

He added: “The fans have been fascinated by the whole thing. It’s created a great deal of interest because he’s such a prominent author.”

The club sent Mr King some merchandise as a thank you for his efforts.

And Buckie Thistle officials were delighted to receive a picture of the 72-year-old donning the club’s shirt and scarf, which has since been shared on social media.

Garry added: “We were grateful to him for putting us on the map and responding so nicely, so we sent him a Buckie Thistle shirt, a tie and a scarf and he sent us back a photo of him wearing the memorabilia.

“We’ve told him that if he’s ever in Scotland he is more than welcome to visit Victoria Park as a guest of honour.

“Stephen is the first famous Buckie Thistle supporter we’re aware of, but who knows, our friendship with him may lead to more.”